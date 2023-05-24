Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Former Crimson Tide defensive back gets three years probation on drug charge plea

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT
Pat Duggins
/

Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell has been sentenced to three years of probation with a fine and community service after pleading guilty to a drug charge in Florida. Holmes County Circuit Judge Russell Roberts accepted Mitchell's plea to a charge of possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis and imposed the sentence. Mitchell had been charged in March with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell after a traffic stop when authorities said he drove more than 141 miles per hour while trying to evade deputies in the Florida Panhandle on a rural highway.

He also received 100 hours of community service and paid a fine of $1,560.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced Mitchell's suspension from the team after the arrest. An Alabama spokesman had no comment on Mitchell's situation.

Mitchell, who is from Alabaster, Alabama, was a five-star prospect rated the 34th-best player and No. 3 safety in the 247Composite rankings.

Mitchell and another man, who was a passenger in Mitchell's car, were both charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver, according to a Holmes County Sheriff's Office arrest report. The other man also was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit. Holmes County is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Panama City and shares its northern border with Alabama.

During the traffic stop, deputies reported smelling marijuana and noted that Mitchell appeared confused. During a search of the car, deputies recovered 8 ounces (226 grams) of marijuana, $7,040 in cash, a set of scales and a loaded 9mm handgun, the arrest report said.

Tags
News Crimson TideDrugscollege footballUniversity of Alabama
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate