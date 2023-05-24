Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Judge denies bond for ex-Alabama basketball player on capital murder charge

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., March 5, 2022. A judge denied bond Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge. Miles has pleaded not guilty in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The former reserve forward and Michael Lynn Davis, both 21 at the time, are charged with capital murder. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert/AP
/
AP
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., March 5, 2022. A judge denied bond Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge. Miles has pleaded not guilty in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The former reserve forward and Michael Lynn Davis, both 21 at the time, are charged with capital murder. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

A judge has denied bond for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge related to a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said at a hearing that the bond issue could be revisited later. Miles has pleaded not guilty in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The former reserve forward and Michael Lynn Davis, both 21 at the time, are charged with capital murder. The shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus.

The shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Investigators said Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, which brings a capital murder charge in Alabama.

Davis is accused of firing the gun that killed the young woman, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa. Investigators wrote in a court document that Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting.

Defense lawyers suggested in an earlier court hearing that the two were reacting defensively following an altercation with a young man in Harris' group.

Miles was dismissed from the Alabama team after his arrest.

Tags
News Crimson TideMen's BasketballNCAAUniversity of Alabama
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate