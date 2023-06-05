New online map highlights public art in Downtown Mobile

The City of Mobile and the Mobile Arts Council have partnered together to create an interactive map highlighting dozens of public artworks in Downtown Mobile.

From sculptures and murals to hand-painted utility boxes and the Mobile Bay Oyster Trail, there is a wide variety of artwork throughout Mobile’s downtown. The Mobile Public Art Experience chronicles all of those works — more than 70 pieces of art — in one easy-to-use online map.

Developed by the City of Mobile’s GIS Department, the map features the names, locations and details of the public artworks that contribute to downtown Mobile’s rich character. The Mobile Arts Council also worked to compile information about these various pieces and the artists behind them.

City of Mobile /

“You can’t have a great city without a great downtown, and the fantastic artwork is one of the things that set the tone of downtown Mobile,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson in a press release. “We have wonderful art pieces downtown that tell the story of Mobile, our culture, our people, and our history. I want to thank our staff and the Mobile Arts Council for making all of that easier to find and enjoy.”

While the initial focus of the public art map is on downtown, the city will soon expand its effort with the Mobile Arts Council to include additional pieces of public art throughout Mobile. This includes the outdoor sculptures at the Mobile Museum of Art, the Geri Moulton Children’s Park and many other locations.

“We are thrilled to have these artworks available to see and search for by category through this new user-friendly format,” said Lucy Gafford, Executive Director of the Mobile Arts Council, in a press release. “It is our hope that this service will encourage visitors and residents to explore our city and discover the many talented artists that have contributed to the beauty of Mobile’s urban landscape.”

Visitors can find the Downtown Mobile Public Art Map by clicking here.