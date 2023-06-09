Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
Between 11:30 PM and Midnight, APR will be doing a network upgrade. All broadcast and streaming services will be impacted. All should be restored by Midnight.

News

Alabama prisoner who escaped with jailer's help gets life sentence

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT
FILE - This combination image made from photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows inmate Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. White, an Alabama inmate charged in the death of White, a jail official who helped him escape, pleaded guilty Thursday, May 4, 2023, to escape in exchange for having the murder case dismissed. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
AP
/
U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office
FILE - This combination image made from photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows inmate Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. White, an Alabama inmate charged in the death of White, a jail official who helped him escape, pleaded guilty Thursday, May 4, 2023, to escape in exchange for having the murder case dismissed. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

An Alabama prisoner received a life sentence on Thursday for escaping with the help of a jail official who ultimately took her own life as police closed in following a manhunt across three states.

Casey White, 39, told those gathered in the Lauderdale County courtroom that he felt like the most hated man in the world but that he wouldn't drag 56-year-old corrections officer Vicky White's name "through the dirt," news outlets reported. He said Vicky White, who was not related to him, was the first person who cared about him in six years.

He apologized for the escape, saying Vicky White's only regret was leaving behind her family.

"We just wanted a new life together because she knew the truth. I can handle the truth because I know who I am," White said. "I chose this road. It's cost me my life and freedom."

White was serving a 75-year prison term for an array of charges from 2015, including attempted murder, and he was awaiting a capital murder trial when he escaped in April 2022. The pair was on the run for 11 days until Casey White was recaptured in Evansville, Indiana. Vicky White died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

White pleaded guilty to escape in exchange for prosecutors dropping a felony murder charge involving Vicky White's death, and agreed to the maximum sentence of life without parole.

Casey White was also told to notify the state if he, his family or attorneys receive opportunities for books, movies or other financial opportunities related to the escape, which made national headlines, as any proceeds should be used to pay for his defense.

Meanwhile, he still faces an Aug. 14 capital murder trial for the 2015 slaying of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville, Alabama. That trial was delayed in the aftermath of the escape and White retaining a new team of attorneys.

Tags
News prison escapeescaped inmateLauderdale County Jail
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate