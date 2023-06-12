Lake Guntersville looking to break World Records at 2023 Hydrofest

One of the world’s fastest boat races in the world is this month at Lake Guntersville.

The annual Guntersville Lake Hydrofest is next Friday and Saturday (June 23-24) along Sunset Drive near the Guntersville Recreation Center.

Gates open both days at 8 a.m. Three different classes of boats will qualify Saturday morning before participating in heat races every half hour. Heat races help decide where boaters will place in the final three championship races on Sunday afternoon.

Tourism experts anticipate boats could reach close to 200 miles per hour. And the city of Guntersville has certified its oval course for World Records. In fact, Lake Guntersville has historically seen multiple straightaway runs break past records.

“The expectation is we’re going to see some world records broken on our waterway,” said Katy Norton, the president of Marshall County Tourism and Sports. “Even if you might not think you are into racing, I promise that if you come to Guntersville Lake Hydrofest, you’re going to have a really good time.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and relax or reserve a tent space to tailgate all weekend. All tents are security protected.

Though boats race every half hour, Norton said visitors should come to the event with an open mind and be ready for leisure.

“When you go to a NASCAR race, it is constant,” she said. “With boat racing, it’s a little different. They run three to five laps each, and so there’s downtime in between. The one thing I would encourage people to do is come into it with a different mentality than you’re used to with car racing. You can sit back, relax, eat some good food, hang out with friends and have a good time.”

In between boat races, visitors can visit several different vendors offering food and merchandise. Children can also enjoy inflatable water slides at the event’s kids zone.

Norton said the city’s Hydrofest benefits Marshall County in several ways. It reconnects Alabamians with personal history.

“We have so many people that come to us and say, ‘Oh, I was there when I was a kid. I remember this record being broken. I watched it from the banks with my grandfather or my dad or my family,’” she said. “So, it’s a generational love for the sport that our community holds. It’s about continuing with something that’s part of our history and culture by bringing the boats back and having them here every year.”

Hydrofest also positively impacts Marshall County’s tourism industry. This event alone brings in $3 million to the county’s economy.

“We get 20,000 people through the gates every year,” she said. “It is hugely popular. A lot of our sponsors have been with us for the past five years. It’s really an event the whole community gets behind. In addition to that, we have 30% of our ticket sales are out-of-state visitors who come from all over the country. Boat racing fans [and] people who were in the business years ago.”

Tickets are available at a discounted price until next week. They are available online at www.guntersvillelakehydrofest.com. Tickets are also available at the gates next weekend, but prices will increase.

There are various ticket packages that offer different perks including the chance to meet the teams and drivers in the pits or have meals provided. That information may also be found on the event website.