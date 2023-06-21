An Alabama zoo is standing tall to celebrate World Giraffe Day

An Alabama zoo is raising awareness for a beloved endangered zoo animal. Today marks World Giraffe Day and it hopes to raise awareness for giraffes across the world in their fight against extinction. The Giraffe Conservation Foundation reports there are approximately 117,000 giraffes remaining in the wild and the Natural History Museum says the population has decreased by 40% since 1999. Joel Hamilton is the executive director of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. He says there are many factors involved in the decreasing giraffe population, including poaching.

“Like many other animals around the world, habitat loss is a big factor in human encroachment on habitats and whatnot.” explained Hamilton. “Also, they've been impacted by bush-meat trade. And so consequently, a combination of all of those factors have decreased the populations dramatically.”

Hamilton said the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will be adding some new events to raise awareness and money to help save the giraffe population. He explained that there will be an auction to bid on a Giraffe Painting Experience featuring the zoo’s two giraffes: Benjamin and Mikayla. Hamilton also mentioned some new features to get guests closer to the giraffes.

“Here at the zoo, we're going to do extended giraffe feedings. So from 10 to 11:30 in the morning, and again, from two o'clock till 3:30. In the afternoon, our guests will be able to feed our giraffes.” said Hamilton.

Hamilton explained giraffe endangerment poses a threat not only to the wild, but to zoos across the country. Conservation measures, he said, are crucial to saving the species and keeping them on the planet for years to come.

“Well, it's always important for us and one of our primary goals of our mission and reason for being here is to inspire people to take action and conservation.” said Hamilton. “And so we do it in a variety of different ways and a variety of different animals.”

Hamilton encouraged the public to join the fight to save the giraffes. He said coming to the zoo will bring people closer to the animals and help them see the importance of the efforts against their extinction.

“Certainly come to the zoo, learn about them, come see them and experienced a giraffe and then, hopefully, you'll be inspired to do something to and support organizations like Giraffe Conservation Foundation or support your local zoo so that they can support Giraffe Conservation.” said Hamilton.

The Giraffe Painting Experience auction closes today at 5 p.m. Money raised will support the conservation efforts of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.