A peachy weekend for Chilton County

More than twenty-thousand residents will visit Chilton County this weekend for an annual tradition. The sixteenth Peach Jam Jubilee is Saturday at Clanton City Parks. There are several events at this year’s free festival including a car show that starts at ten A-M and a farmer’s market that starts at eleven A-M. The main stage will open at three P-M with a local Clinton’s Got Talent show before live music at five. The event will also feature more than two-hundred arts and crafts vendors, forty food trucks, a hot air balloon and the introduction of Chilton County’s new peach queen. Rachel Martin is the executive director for the Chilton County Chamber of Commerce. She says this event is a great way to commemorate the county’s history and its workers.

"Chilton county is the number one producer for peaches in the state, and we’re very proud of it,” said Martin. “And it’s got a deep history here. We like to feel like we are celebrating the peach farmers, the industry and what it means to Chilton County and how it’s put us on the map. That’s really what we want to do is just to honor those farmers and that tradition.”

The event will encompass several city parks. But the main stage will be off of Highway one-forty-five. Live music will begin at five P-M with Niko Moon. Miss Alabama and her team will also make an appearance. Martin says while she enjoys all aspects of this event, her favorite part is watching the main stage.

"At the end of the day, when the music does start, everyone kind of trickles over to that area. You’ll see people sitting in lawn chairs, sitting on blankets, kids dancing and playing. It’s really like it’s something from a Hallmark movie, and it makes you just feel proud to be from this town, somewhere where we’re putting this on.”

Peach Jam Jubilee prediction of roughly twenty-thousand visitors this year is more than double the visitors seen eight years ago.