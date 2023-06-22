Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Alabama’s Marshall Space Center clarifies its role in missing Titanic submersible

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT
Pat Duggins
/

The U.S. Space Agency issued a press release on how it assisted in the development of the missing submersible “Titan” that lost contact with the surface after starting last Sunday’s dive to explore the wreckage of the passenger ship Titanic. Published reports detailed how the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville assisted the OceanGate company with details, including the composite materials used in the submersible’s hull. NASA’s release specified that engineers at Marshall did not conduct testing on the vehicle or use its workforce or facilities to build it.

“We regret to hear the Titan submersible is missing, and we remain hopeful the crew will be found unharmed,” said Lance Davis at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

That clarification was echoed by the Boeing Corporation. The aerospace company, NASA, and the University of Washington were reported listed in an OceanGate video as participating in the construction of the submersible “Titan.”

“Boeing was not a partner on the Titan, and did not design or build it,” the company statement read.

The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic neared the critical 96-hour mark. That’s when breathable air is expected to run out, reaching a vital moment in the intense effort to save the five people aboard. The Titan submersible was estimated to have a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. Experts say the oxygen supply number is an imprecise estimate. The U.S. Coast Guard said that an undersea robot sent by a Canadian ship has reached the sea floor and a French research institute said a deep-diving robot with cameras, lights and arms also joined the operation.

Tags
News titanicU.S. Coast Guardsearch and rescueNASAMarshall Space Flight Center
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate