New data shows tough times for working families in Alabama

Parents are struggling to find affordable childcare in Alabama. The Annie E. Casey Foundation has released their annual “Kids Count” data book. The data book includes national and state rankings over numerous topics in child-wellbeing. This year’s book discusses how the lack of accessible child-care is negatively affecting our children. The annual cost for centered-based childcare is more than seven thousand dollars in Alabama. Lisa Hamilton is the President and C-E-O of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. She says that the lack childcare can have negative effects on children, families and the economy.

” And the good childcare system is important for lots of reasons. It's important for those children so that they can get positive early experiences and get off to a good start at school,” said Hamilton. “It's important to parents so that they can go to work and support their families. And it's important to our economy then, so that we can have the workers we need to have a strong economy.”

This year’s data book shows that Alabama ranks forty-two in economic wellbeing. The book also stated that thirteen percent of Alabama parents had job changes due to childcare complications. Hamilton says that parents are not able to work when they do not have access childcare.

“Shortcomings of our childcare system cost the nation's economy $122 billion a year through lost earnings, productivity and tax revenue. So it has huge implications for our economy, but also for kids and families,” observed Hamilton.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation is a private philanthropy. Their “Kids Count” data book provides the pubic and leaders with reliable information regarding child-wellbeing in each state.