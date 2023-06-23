Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

New data shows tough times for working families in Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Hannah Holcombe
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT
Pixabay
/

Parents are struggling to find affordable childcare in Alabama. The Annie E. Casey Foundation has released their annual “Kids Count” data book. The data book includes national and state rankings over numerous topics in child-wellbeing. This year’s book discusses how the lack of accessible child-care is negatively affecting our children. The annual cost for centered-based childcare is more than seven thousand dollars in Alabama. Lisa Hamilton is the President and C-E-O of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. She says that the lack childcare can have negative effects on children, families and the economy.

” And the good childcare system is important for lots of reasons. It's important for those children so that they can get positive early experiences and get off to a good start at school,” said Hamilton. “It's important to parents so that they can go to work and support their families. And it's important to our economy then, so that we can have the workers we need to have a strong economy.”

This year’s data book shows that Alabama ranks forty-two in economic wellbeing. The book also stated that thirteen percent of Alabama parents had job changes due to childcare complications. Hamilton says that parents are not able to work when they do not have access childcare.

“Shortcomings of our childcare system cost the nation's economy $122 billion a year through lost earnings, productivity and tax revenue. So it has huge implications for our economy, but also for kids and families,” observed Hamilton.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation is a private philanthropy. Their “Kids Count” data book provides the pubic and leaders with reliable information regarding child-wellbeing in each state.

Tags
News The Annie E. Casey Foundationfamilyhousehold budgetWest Alabama Childcare Databasechild care
Hannah Holcombe
Hannah Holcombe is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is a Sophomore at the University of Alabama and is studying news media. She has a love for plants, dogs and writing. She hopes to pursue a career as a reporter.
See stories by Hannah Holcombe
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate