APR, UA Center for Public TV, win international and regional awards

Alabama Public Radio and the University of Alabama Center for Public Television were recognized with awards for journalism and documentary production. The list includes an international Gabriel award and several Southeast Emmys.

Mostly recently, UA’s Center for Public TV, which produces content for apr.org was recognized with two awards during the Southeast Regional Emmy Gala in Atlanta. CPT producers Angel Caro and Will Green won for their short documentary on Mobile artist Kathleen Kirk Stoves. She’s famous for her murals in Alabama’s Port City, and she designed one of APR’s coffee mugs we give as membership gifts during our fundraisers. Will, Angel, Rob Briscoe, and Sarina Williams also won best historical/cultural doc, “Linton Barbershop,” and Angel received a third Emmy for editing the winner for best series, “Where Legends Are Made.”

Earlier this month, APR news was honored with an international Gabriel Award for its documentary “No Stone Unturned” for Best Local Documentary. This eight month effort investigated the preservation of slave cemeteries in Alabama. The judges said.,..

“…absolutely captivated, frustrated, sad, and inspired all at once. It was a shocking realization listening to family members of slaves whose bodies are still being discovered. Well presented in a revealing story about unmarked burial sites for enslaved people.”

The Gabriels are presented by the Catholic Media Association to recognize outstanding secular efforts in film, broadcasting, and podcasts on themes of justice, dignity, and compassion. APR was honored alongside PBS documentarian Ken Burns, the CBC in Canada, and public broadcasters GBH in Boston and Ideastream in Cleveland.

APR was also recognized with three regional Edward R. Murrow awards for "No Stone Unturned." The news team is also among three finalists for a national “Salute to Excellence” award from the National Association of Black Journalists. The honorees for this award will be announced during the NABJ conference in Birmingham in August.