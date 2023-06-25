Digital Media Center
News

Ex-Alabama basketball player seeks dismissal of capital murder charges

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published June 25, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., March 5, 2022. The former University of Alabama basketball player has pleaded not guilty Monday, April 3, 2023, to a capital murder charge filed against him after he was accused of providing the gun used in a fatal shooting near campus. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert/AP
/
AP
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., March 5, 2022. The former University of Alabama basketball player has pleaded not guilty Monday, April 3, 2023, to a capital murder charge filed against him after he was accused of providing the gun used in a fatal shooting near campus. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

An Alabama judge has granted a former Alabama basketball player accused of capital murder a hearing to decide whether charges in the case will be dismissed. News outlets report attorneys for Darius Miles on Wednesday filed a motion for immunity, asking Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet to dismiss capital murder charges on the grounds of self-defense. Miles is accused in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, of Birmingham. Pruet granted Miles' request for a hearing, which is set for Aug. 21. Miles is being held without bond.

Miles "respectfully requests that the Court, upon hearing the evidence, find (him) immune from prosecution" and the case against him dismissed, according to a filing from his attorney, Mary Turner, on Wednesday.

Pruet granted Miles' request for an immunity hearing, which is set for Aug. 21.

Miles, 21, and Michael Davis are both charged in connection to Harris' death.

Davis, 20, has sought youthful offender status and since then court files for Davis have been sealed. The outcome of that request was not clear as of Friday morning, al.com reported. Pruet denied bond for Miles in May, saying the issue will be revisited at a later date.

Former Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller was also tied to the shooting. A police investigator testified back in February that Miles texted Miller to bring him his gun that night. Miller hasn’t been charged with wrongdoing, though the ongoing case brought intense scrutiny during the second half of the season for Miller and the Alabama program.

The incident didn’t stop the Charlotte Hornets from drafting Miller with the second pick in the NBA draft last week. Team general manager Mitch Kupchak said the Hornets conducted an extensive background check on Miller, including a trip to Alabama prior to the draft.

“We are comfortable with Brandon on and off the court,” Kupchak said.

University of Alabama
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
