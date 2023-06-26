Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Louisiana may follow Alabama in court ordered boost to black voting power

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
/
AP
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The Supreme Court has lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power. Monday's order follows the court's rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the Alabama decision. In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted. The justices put the Louisiana case on hold and allowed the state's challenged map to be used in last year's elections after agreeing to hear the Alabama case. The case had separately been appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The justices said that appeal now could go forward in advance of next year's congressional elections.

Alabama lawmakers will hold their first meeting this week to determine what the state's new congressional map should look like. The chairmen of the Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment released a schedule for hearings on Wednesday. A three-judge panel last week gave lawmakers until July 21 to adopt a new congressional map. The deadline comes after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the panel's finding that Alabama unlawfully diluted the influence of Black voters by drawing a map with only one majority-Black district. The reapportionment committee set a June 27 public hearing, a July 7 deadline to submit plans to the committee, and another public hearing for July 13.

Tags
News Congressional Black CaucusAlabama ACLUVoting Rights Act of 1965gerrymandering
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate