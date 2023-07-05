Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Transplant Games come to Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Saylor Collum
Published July 5, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
Pixabay
/

Birmingham will be hosting another sporting event starting next year. The Magic City will be the holding The Transplant Games of America in the summer of 2024. The mission of the event is to honor the legacy of people who donate and to highlight the need for organ transplants. David Galbaugh is the Vice President of sports sales and marketing at greater Birmingham convention and visitors bureau. He said the games bring families together to celebrate life and legacy.

“To get everybody together. Whether it was a recipient or a donor or the families, to come together and say thank you and just spend together, celebrating again that life and that story of what you know of what being a donor means or what being a recipient means,” he said.

Galbaugh says the games have an incredible impact on donor families and the community.

“Whether they were a donor or whether they are a recipient,” Galbaugh observed. “It’s a powerful story and what that means for these families and the impact it creates [is] far above the economic impact for our community. It just kind of speaks to the power of people helping each other. I am excited to host these games in Birmingham and what all that entails.”

Teams will compete in twenty athletic and recreational events.

Tags
News Birmingham regional chamber of commerceBirminghamThe Transplant GamesUAB HospitalUSA College of Medicine
Saylor Collum
Saylor Collum is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She majors in Public Relations and English at the University of Alabama. She has a love for writing and storytelling. In her spare time, she enjoys travelling, attending concerts and being involved in her church.

See stories by Saylor Collum
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate