Transplant Games come to Alabama

Birmingham will be hosting another sporting event starting next year. The Magic City will be the holding The Transplant Games of America in the summer of 2024. The mission of the event is to honor the legacy of people who donate and to highlight the need for organ transplants. David Galbaugh is the Vice President of sports sales and marketing at greater Birmingham convention and visitors bureau. He said the games bring families together to celebrate life and legacy.

“To get everybody together. Whether it was a recipient or a donor or the families, to come together and say thank you and just spend together, celebrating again that life and that story of what you know of what being a donor means or what being a recipient means,” he said.

Galbaugh says the games have an incredible impact on donor families and the community.

“Whether they were a donor or whether they are a recipient,” Galbaugh observed. “It’s a powerful story and what that means for these families and the impact it creates [is] far above the economic impact for our community. It just kind of speaks to the power of people helping each other. I am excited to host these games in Birmingham and what all that entails.”

Teams will compete in twenty athletic and recreational events.