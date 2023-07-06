Digital Media Center
News

(FOR 7/6) A new exhibit will tell the story of the Clotilda captives

Alabama Public Radio | By Candace Johnson
Published July 6, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT
FILE - Barbara Martin looks at a display about slavery in Mobile, Ala., on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Republican Tommy Tuberville told people Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” His remarks cut deeply for some, especially in and around Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by descendants of Africans smuggled in 1860 to the United States aboard a schooner called the Clotilda. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)
Jay Reeves/AP
/
AP
The City of Mobile is working to bring history to life. The History Museum of Mobile has collaborated with the County Commission to build an exhibit about the Clotilda. The Clotilda is the last known slave ship to bring Africans to the United States. The ship was rediscovered in 2018 near the Mobile Bay. The name of the exhibit will be called Africatown Heritage House. Dr. Meg Fowler is the director of the History Museum of Mobile. She says that it is vital for descendants of the Africans to reconnect with their ancestors.

“We feel a real urgency in telling these stories, and experience in a museum experience with the past, can close the gaps of space and time,” said Fowler. “It can bring us face to face with history and make the experiences of those 110 African men, women and children, not something distant or remote, but something real and present, which they are. This exhibit reminds us that the past is very much with us.”

Africatown is a community formed by the descendants of the Africans aboard the Clotilda. The exhibit Heritage House will be a museum where people can learn about the history and stories of those enslaved people. Jessica Fairley is the Manager of the Africatown Heritage House. She says that she wants people to reconnect with that history just as she did…

“Just learning so much about the descendants of the Clotilda and the story behind the Clotilda,” said Fairley. “And, you know, seeing how all of this is coming forward. 100 plus years later, it's making me want to be deep dive into my history.”

The exhibit is set to open this weekend.

News AfricatownClotildaBen Rainesdescendants of slaveslast U.S. slave ship
Candace Johnson
Candace is a student intern at Alabama Public Radio. She is majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in creative media at the University of Alabama. She enjoys watching movies, (Marvel and DC), listening to various types of music, and being involved in student media.

