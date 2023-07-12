An Alabama museum is transforming kids into paleontologists

The Alabama Museum of Natural History is hosting a Paleontology Show and Tell. The event is for kids in first through third grades.

Kids will be given the chance to dress up as a paleontologist as they learn about paleontology and the different tools that are used to make discoveries.

The program will also allow kids to touch some real fossils .This includes the vertebrae of our state fossil, the Basilosaurus that is a part of the museum’s large collection.

Joyia Davis is an education coordinator at the Alabama Museum of Natural History. She said this is a chance for kids to learn more about the field.

“One of my educators will talk about paleontology and some of the tools that paleontologist use and how they do their work and show some different fossils that are part of our teaching collections. These are the fossils that they can actually touch. We also have some tools and a little paleontology vest and hat that kids can try on and take pictures with,” Said Davis.

The Paleontology Show and Tell is a part of the Museum’s summer programs and is free with museum admission. Davis hopes that families will take a chance to look around the museum and explore what all it has to offer.

“The programs are free with admission, so even if you are not coming to do the program you can still pay our regular admission to view the museum. We will also have this free opportunity to talk to our educators and maybe get to take something home. We just want to encourage people to visit the museum and have a chance to try something different,” Said Davis.

More information regarding the Paleontology Show and Tell and the other summer programs the museum offers can be found at Paleontology Show and Tell - The University of Alabama (ua.edu).