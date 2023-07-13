A Pink Floyd laser show coming to Huntsville with band’s greatest hits

A Pink Floyd laser show is coming to Huntsville. The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular will exhibit high-powered lasers that are synchronized to the music of Pink Floyd at the Mars Music Hall in Huntsville on July 14th.

Steve Monistere is the producer of the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular. He said believes that the music of Pink Floyd combined with the lasers, lights and videos creates a fun and immersive experience.

“Since the 80s, Pink Floyd has been the go-to music for laser shows. The reason is because the music is so visual, Pink Floyd's music let’s you kind of close your eyes and see these images in your head. It's easily adapted to lasers and lights and video, and telling a story,” said Monistere.

The show is divided into two halves. In the first half of the show, guest will be given a pair of 3D glasses and enjoy the music from the band’s album, “Dark Side of the Moon”.

”The approach in the first half with the lights lasers, and the video is pretty psychedelic. It's kind of, you know, mind altering, if you will, you know, it puts put you in that state of mind,” said Monistere.

The second half of the show consist of a variety Pink Floyd’s music, including some of their hits. Monistere said the audience can expect the show to become more upbeat.

“The second half is up tempo. And so the lights and everything is up tempo,” said Monistere.

The Pink Floyd Spectacular is not just for fans of the band. Monistere said he believes people of all ages and music taste can come and enjoy the show.

“We get a lot of people who are curious, they're interested in the lights, and they're interested in laser show. They go online and read about the show and see the reaction that we get from the people who do come up. So we get people who become Floyd fans when they see the show,” said Monistere.

One of Monistere’s favorite parts of the show is when “I Wish You Were Here” plays and a tribute is given to rock stars who have pasted.

“It's pretty emotional, and that's probably one of the highlights of the show,” said Monistere.

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular is for all ages. More information can be found here: https://rb.gy/3khoe.