Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
WQPR will experience outages while antenna crews are installing new equipment on the shared antenna tower. Thank you for your patience

News

A Pink Floyd laser show coming to Huntsville with band’s greatest hits

Alabama Public Radio | By Hannah Holcombe
Published July 13, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT
Pixabay
/

A Pink Floyd laser show is coming to Huntsville. The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular will exhibit high-powered lasers that are synchronized to the music of Pink Floyd at the Mars Music Hall in Huntsville on July 14th.

Steve Monistere is the producer of the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular. He said believes that the music of Pink Floyd combined with the lasers, lights and videos creates a fun and immersive experience.

“Since the 80s, Pink Floyd has been the go-to music for laser shows. The reason is because the music is so visual, Pink Floyd's music let’s you kind of close your eyes and see these images in your head. It's easily adapted to lasers and lights and video, and telling a story,” said Monistere.

The show is divided into two halves. In the first half of the show, guest will be given a pair of 3D glasses and enjoy the music from the band’s album, “Dark Side of the Moon”.

”The approach in the first half with the lights lasers, and the video is pretty psychedelic. It's kind of, you know, mind altering, if you will, you know, it puts put you in that state of mind,” said Monistere.

The second half of the show consist of a variety Pink Floyd’s music, including some of their hits. Monistere said the audience can expect the show to become more upbeat.

“The second half is up tempo. And so the lights and everything is up tempo,” said Monistere.

The Pink Floyd Spectacular is not just for fans of the band. Monistere said he believes people of all ages and music taste can come and enjoy the show.

“We get a lot of people who are curious, they're interested in the lights, and they're interested in laser show. They go online and read about the show and see the reaction that we get from the people who do come up. So we get people who become Floyd fans when they see the show,” said Monistere.

One of Monistere’s favorite parts of the show is when “I Wish You Were Here” plays and a tribute is given to rock stars who have pasted.

“It's pretty emotional, and that's probably one of the highlights of the show,” said Monistere.

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular is for all ages. More information can be found here: https://rb.gy/3khoe.

Tags
News Mars Music Hall-- Von Braun CenterVon Braun CenterHuntsville AlabamaHuntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce
Hannah Holcombe
Hannah Holcombe is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is a Sophomore at the University of Alabama and is studying news media. She has a love for plants, dogs and writing. She hopes to pursue a career as a reporter.
See stories by Hannah Holcombe
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate