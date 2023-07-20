Huntsville is going retro for 80s-themed cat fundraiser in MidCity

Huntsville residents are teasing up their hair and whipping out the spandex this Friday (July 21). That’s because Greater Huntsville Humane Society is hosting an 80s-themed Back to the Felines fundraiser at Orion Amphitheater from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature live music from local cover band Sonic Blue and DJ A-Twist. Local vendors will offer on-site food, including Niyah’s Southern Deli, Gary’s Unique BBQ and Church Street Test Kitchen and Wine Shoppe. Saturn Birmingham will even supply vintage television and video game sets and a jumbo screen fit for Mario Kart.

Greater Huntsville Humane Society /

Visitors also get the chance to win prizes. Each attendee will receive an entry ticket for a door prize. Attendees may also donate to GHHS that night to receive more prize tickets. One lucky prize winner will receive a two-night stay at one of ReTreet’s tiny homes and tree houses in Lake Guntersville. Salt Factory Pub, Dave and Busters, Rafael’s Table, Starbucks and Dakota Olinger Photography will offer additional goodies, gifts and art.

Rochelle Sexton is the director of marketing and communications for GHHS. Sexton said this fundraiser is quite unique for the Rocket City.

“This is my baby project, my dream fundraiser,” she said. “I always wanted to do an 80s-themed fundraiser. It’s where we’re at in 2023. I think going back to the 80s is a fun option. We’re encouraging costumes because why not? How fun is that on a Friday night for happy hour?”

However, Sexton said the event means far more than a night of nostalgia.

Greater Huntsville Humane Society /

“Our specific shelter, the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, we often get in cats that are diagnosed with feline leukemia or feline AIDS,” she said. “Depending on the diagnosis and their symptoms, sometimes they cannot be housed in the general [cat] population. If you have ever visited our shelter, our room for the cats is free-roaming.”

Proceeds for this fundraiser will go to GHHS’ Cat Sanctuary. The sanctuary is a rescue center for cats diagnosed with feline leukemia and AIDS. These cats may be adopted or may live their lives in the facility. It also serves as a clinic for GHHS and local rescues and shelters in the Tennessee Valley area. Sexton said creating this sanctuary has been GHHS’ mission for several years.

“The initiative is to provide this space because of what happened in early 2020,” she said. “We had a cat named Spence that came to us, and he was double positive. He had leukemia and AIDS, and we could not keep him in our cat room. He was deteriorating pretty quickly. The closest resource we had here in Alabama was either Texas or North Carolina. This is something that is going to be the first in the state, and really helps support our local rescue efforts but also the Southeast region of the United States because of the limited space and sanctuaries that are available for these cats.”

This is GHHS’ first public-facing fundraiser for the facility. Not only will this sanctuary house and heal FeLV- and FIV-diagnosed cats, but Sexton said it will also save lives.

“The importance here is that by the first year [of operations], we’re expected to save around 100 additional lives,” she said. “That comes from those that are being surrendered at local vets, or at the Humane Society, in addition to helping other area rescues. This is going to impact a lot of the 501(c)(3s) in the Greater Huntsville, Tennessee Valley area. You’re not just supporting the cats and the Humane Society, which is amazing, but you’re supporting feline rescue in the Tennessee Valley.”

Ultimately, Sexton said this event will show some love to all of GHHS’ feline friends.

“I think with us specifically, especially our marketing strategies, they’re always so based around dogs,” she said. “This is our first cat-specific fundraiser. [We’re] bringing out all of our cat lovers and just animal advocates in general.”

Tickets are available online by visiting Orion Amphitheater’s website or the GHHS website. Single tickets are $30. Double tickets are $50. Readers may also visit the GHHS website for more information on the Cat Sanctuary.