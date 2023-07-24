Digital Media Center
News

Officials reopen an Alabama park after diesel fuel spill into Tennessee River

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard/Marine Safety Detachment Nashville, floating containment boom tries to limit diesel fuel spilling from a partially sunken tugboat in Florence, Ala., on Monday July 17, 2023. Local officials announced on Monday, July 24, 2023, that they were reopening a beach on the Tennessee River in a Florence park. (U.S. Coast Guard/Marine Safety Detachment Nashville via AP)
AP
/
U.S. Coast Guard
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard/Marine Safety Detachment Nashville, floating containment boom tries to limit diesel fuel spilling from a partially sunken tugboat in Florence, Ala., on Monday July 17, 2023. Local officials announced on Monday, July 24, 2023, that they were reopening a beach on the Tennessee River in a Florence park. (U.S. Coast Guard/Marine Safety Detachment Nashville via AP)

Northwest Alabama officials have reopened a beach along the Tennessee River after they closed it when diesel spilled into the river from a sunken tugboat. The beach at the city's McFarland Park was reopened after water samples were tested, George Grabyan, emergency management director for Florence and Lauderdale County, told WHNT-TV.

"They were comfortable with everything, so we felt really good about opening the beach area back up," Grabryan told the television station.

Police pulled swimmers out of the water on July 16 when the fuel, forming a visible slick, began floating downstream.

The tugboat Michael R sank at its berth in the Port of Florence, just upriver from the park, prompting a multiday environmental response.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded after the boat, operated by RMB Marine Services, partially sank and began leaking fuel. The Coast Guard said that floating boom contained most of the fuel, which was skimmed from the water. The tugboat had 2,500 gallons (9,463.53 litres) of fuel in its tanks when it sank.

There have been no reports of injuries or wildlife impact, and Grabyan said officials don't expect any long-term environmental harms. Some cities rely on the river for drinking water.

"We're not expecting any effects on the beach — that's what the testing proved out," he said. We're also not expecting any lingering effects anywhere along the river."

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the sinking.

U.S. Coast GuardTennessee Riverwater pollution
