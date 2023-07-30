Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Medical plant to close in Opelika, hundreds affected

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 30, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT
Pixabay
/

A medical device manufacturer in Alabama has announced plans to close its plant in November, a move that will impact nearly 500 workers. Baxter International Inc., which makes dialyzers for dialysis treatment at its plant in Opelika. Dialyzers are referred to the the “artificial kidneys” in dialysis which remove excess waste and fluids from the bloodstream during dialysis.

"Baxter leadership emphasized that this outcome is not a reflection on the quality employees and business climate in Opelika, but was brought on by global market conditions that have impacted demand and overseas competition," Opelika city officials said in a news release.

City officials will be working with state and nationwide contacts to help identify and recruit other potential companies to create future opportunities in Opelika, officials said.

Mayor Gary Fuller expressed disappointment by the announcement and concern for the affected employees.

"The City and our Economic Development team will be working closely with Baxter, the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Opelika Chamber, Southern Union and our other workforce partners to assist these employees in finding other careers here in our area," Fuller said.

Economic Development Director Lori Huguley said the community will rise despite the news.

"This is a big blow to our community and definitely not news we expected to hear, but we know we have great companies in our area that will welcome the chance to meet and interview those who are looking for other careers here," Huguley said.

Opelika is 60 miles northeast of Montgomery and has a population of 32,000.

Tags
News Opelikajobless ratesAlabama jobless rateAlabama Department of Labor
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate