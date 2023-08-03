Southern Poverty Law Center to host 'Art is Activism' block party

Central Alabamians can discover the relationship between art and activism at a local cultural event in Montgomery this weekend. The Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC) will host its Art is Activism Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is located on 400 Washington Ave.

Art is Activism is spearheaded by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a Montgomery-based nonprofit that monitors hate groups and advances justice and freedom initiatives. The block party will include free food, live music, poetry and cultural performances. Beyond the sights and sounds of the capital city, visitors will also learn more about voting rights, civic engagement, wellness initiatives and violence prevention. Tafeni English-Relf is the director of the CRMC and SPLC’s Alabama State Office. In an online statement, English-Relf said art can be a powerful tool to advocate for social justice, and this event is proof of that.

“Addressing racism through the spoken word and creative images helps articulate activism, evoking emotion, thought, and an appetite for change,” English-Relf said in a press release. “Conveying the realities of injustice through art unites people of all ages and backgrounds. We hope this Block Party not only ignites engagement with our communities but serves as a healing space that leads to awareness and progress.”

Below is a list of featured community partners and guest organizations that will be at this year’s block party:



21 Dreams Arts & Culture: 21 Dreams is a local nonprofit. According to its website, the organization’s mission is to advance creative and cultural arts in Montgomery.

The block party will also feature artists and other local talent, including DJ Meek, Jonathan Michael, T. Baldwin & Boogie, OKRON and Sir Lit.

SPLC’s Art is Activism event is free to attend. No registration is required.