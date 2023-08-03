Digital Media Center
News

US Supreme Court Justice Jackson to speak at church bombing anniversary in Birmingham

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 3, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT
Rev. Arthur Price Jr. speaks at the pulpit of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, during a service marking the 59th anniversary of the bombing that killed four Black girls at the church in 1963. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)
Jay Reeves/AP
/
AP
Rev. Arthur Price Jr. speaks at the pulpit of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, during a service marking the 59th anniversary of the bombing that killed four Black girls at the church in 1963. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, will speak in Alabama next month at an event marking the 60th anniversary of a church bombing that killed four girls in 1963.

Jackson will give the keynote address at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, at a Sept. 15 event marking the anniversary, city officials announced.

The girls were gathered in a downstairs bathroom of the church on Sept. 15, 1963, when a bomb planted by KKK members went off outside under a set of stairs. The blast killed Denise McNair, 11, and three 14-year-olds: Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley, and Addie Mae Collins, whose sister, Sarah Collins Rudolph, was injured.

The Rev. Arthur Price Jr., the current pastor of the church, said its particularly meaningful to have the nation's first Black woman on the Supreme Court speak on the anniversary of the bombing that snatched the lives of four girls "who had promise, potential and possibility.”

“We see that promise, potential and possibility fulfilled in a Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and this is what the girls may have been if their lives were not cut short. I think it’s a testament of how far we’ve come as a nation .. It also serves as a reminder of what we lost when these girls died in the bomb in 1963,” Price said.

There are multiple events in the city to mark the bombing anniversary.

“In the aftermath of that fateful day on September 15, 1963, our city and our nation had to take a hard look at itself and reckon with the devastating effects of hate and racism,” Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said in a statement about the upcoming anniversary. “Today, in the spirit of the four little girls, we work to be better and honor them by preserving our history and building a future worthy of their sacrifice.”

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
