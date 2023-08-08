Digital Media Center
News

Toilet paper tradition returns to Auburn

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT
FILE - Auburn fans roll the iconic oak trees at Toomer's Corner with toilet paper after beating Lousiana-Monroe 31-28 in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala., Sept. 15, 2012. Auburn fans will once again be able to celebrate victories by rolling the oak trees at Toomer's Corner with toilet paper. Auburn had asked fans not to roll the new trees after their planting in Feburary 2017 until they were established enough to avoid damage. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
FILE - Auburn fans roll the iconic oak trees at Toomer's Corner with toilet paper after beating Lousiana-Monroe 31-28 in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala., Sept. 15, 2012. Auburn fans will once again be able to celebrate victories by rolling the oak trees at Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper. Auburn had asked fans not to roll the new trees after their planting in Feburary 2017 until they were established enough to avoid damage. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Auburn fans will once again be able to celebrate victories by rolling the oak trees at Toomer's Corner with toilet paper. Auburn had asked fans not to roll the new trees after their planting in February 2017 until they were established enough to avoid damage. The trees were removed after being poisoned by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke in 2010.

Two new live oaks were planted in 2015 but both were removed after being damaged by fire while celebrating a win over LSU.

"The rolling of Toomer's Corner is one of the nation's top sports traditions," Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts said. "Our fans have come together for decades on the corner of Magnolia and College to celebrate our big wins.

"In recent years, we continued our cherished tradition by rolling different trees, but I am very excited that the Auburn family will once again be able to roll our most prominent trees."

Updyke, who died in 2020, had pleaded guilty to poisoning the trees, which were planted between 1937 and 1939.

Authorities learned what had happened only after Updyke, using a pseudonym, announced what he had done on a call-in sports talk show. Updyke said he was upset after Auburn beat Alabama in 2010 and then went on to win the national championship.

He served six months in jail for damaging an agricultural crop and was ordered to turn over $800,000 but paid only a fraction of the amount.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
