Governor Ivey announces new statewide brand for high-speed internet expansion

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday at an event in Dothan announced that more than $400 million in federal funding and $1.4 billion from the U.S. Department of Commerce Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) will be used to expand access to high-speed internet across Alabama.

Ivey announced that Be Linked Alabama will be the name and hub representing the state’s efforts to expand access to high-speed internet. The statewide initiative is coordinated by ADECA and brings together partners from across the state, including Ivey, the Alabama Legislature, internet service providers, research institutions, the public and more.

“Providing broadband connectivity to every Alabamian, whether it be in our largest metros or most rural areas, has been a top priority of the Ivey Administration since day one,” Ivey said in a press release. “As we launch Be Linked Alabama today, we are furthering our commitment to fully connecting our state. Offering the ability to connect to high-speed internet in all 67 counties is a journey, not a short trip, but Alabama is certainly well positioned to finish this race in the near future.”

Alabama Governor's Office

The website for Be Linked Alabama debuted on Tuesday. The site features the Alabama Broadband Map, county profiles, dashboards and statewide broadband news and other information on internet expansion. It can be found at www.broadband.alabama.gov.

The governor’s office in an online statement said Alabama has invested $88.6 million in state dollars through grant awards since 2018. Awards will support 109 different projects through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Once these projects have been completed, access to internet service will be available to more than 82,000 Alabama households, businesses and community institutions. Ivey’s office also reports that the Alabama Legislature allocated federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2022 and 2023 to help support high-speed internet expansion.

“The funding announced today will have a lasting impact on Alabama’s future, and I am proud to have the opportunity to administer the deployment of these funds in a manner that will give our state the maximum benefit,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell in a press release. “Every dollar counts, and we are going to deploy these dollars efficiently to help make Governor Ivey’s goal of giving all Alabamians access to high-speed internet a reality.”

However, this is not the only news Ivey announced while in Dothan on Tuesday. She also announced that grant applications will soon open for the $182 million from the Capital Projects Fund. The governor’s office said the fund will support “last-mile” projects that provide the actual connections to homes, businesses and community anchor institutions. The application period is expected to open on Aug. 14 and close in October.

Additionally, the state’s Anchor Institution/Middle Mile (AIMM) program will be funded with the second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated during the 2023 Legislative Session. Ivey’s office said more than $200 million will go into this program, which could serve 500 anchor facilities, including colleges and universities, rural hospitals and government facilities that are inadequately served. The application dates for AIMM program will be announced at a workshop on Aug. 11.