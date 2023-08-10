Restaurants in North Alabama cooking up specials during Huntsville Restaurant week

Huntsville and Madison County will celebrate the area’s 11th annual restaurant week from August 11th through August 20th.

During the ten-day culinary event, participating restaurants are given the chance to get creative by cooking up new specials or discounts for customers.

The annual happening is designed to draw business to the Rocket City’s various dining destinations. It’s also a part of a month-long celebration called Culinary Month that will go on throughout August.

Pam Williams is the Restaurant Week and Culinary Month Coordinator. She said folks can expects to enjoy a wide variety of specials from their favorite local restaurants.

“It is across the board, from anything from a fine dining experience with three or four courses to a free dessert with purchase or some offer takeout specials like family dining takeout specials. So, it's really interesting to see from year to year who will participate and what they will be offering,” said Williams.

Because the city is a growing culinary destination, there are a variety of choices to choose from when dinning out. Williams said her favorite part of Restaurant Week is trying out a new type of food.

“One of my other things is the diversity that's growing with different kinds of options in our community. Of course, we have Hispanic food. We have Indian food, and now we're getting more diverse options. I think that's what people enjoy the most, is trying something new,” said Williams.

Food-lovers can take to social media to share their favorite dishes during the celebration. There is a special social media contest during the week. Users can use the hashtag #DineHsv to participate. Williams said prizes are typically provided by local restaurants.

“Usually, it will be gift certificates that have been donated by the participating restaurant. So, every year that's a surprise to us, too. And on a day-to-day basis, it's a surprise to those who follow our social media,” said Williams.

For more information on this event and to see this year’s list of restaurants partaking in Restaurant Week, visit Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau