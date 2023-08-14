Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
WQPR is temporarily off the air. We appreciate your patience as engineers look into the issue.
News

ADPH offering free Tuberculosis testing after outbreak in the state

Alabama Public Radio | By Hannah Holcombe
Published August 14, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT
Pixabay

The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking people who have worked in certain Alabama poultry plants to get tested for tuberculosis (TB).

TB is a type of bacteria that is usually spread from one infected person’s lungs to another’s through activities such as talking or coughing. The department said disease is not transmitted in food.

People who are infected with TB can be very sick or may have no symptoms. TB is treated using antibiotics and is almost always cured. People infected with TB can also be offered a preventive treatment.

ADPH said in a press release that people who are working or who have worked with the poultry industry in Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence or Lauderdale counties from June 2022 to the present should be screened for the disease.

At least seven cases of confirmed or suspected TB disease have been identified in individuals who have worked in one or more of these poultry plants.

As people who work in these plants are frequently in close contact with one another, ADPH cautions that these individuals may have been or currently be at risk for contracting TB.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield is a district medical officer with ADPH. He said that there is no cause for concern among the general Alabama population and that the outbreak is isolated.

“We want people to understand that the general public are at very low risk for this. Tuberculosis tends to cause outbreaks with people that are in close proximity to people that are sick. So, if people are in the risk group that's been defined, and those people would be people who may have worked in the poultry industry,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

ADPH is offering free screening in the form of a blood test. Alabamians who are at risk can get tested at the Lawrence County Health Department on August 14th and the Franklin County Health Department on August 17th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A $20 gift card will be given to qualified individuals who complete the testing.

TB is a contagious disease, but there is effective testing and treatment for those who have been infected. For more information, visit the ADPH website.

Tags
News Alabama Department of Public HealthADPHtuberculosisMarion tuberculosisTB Symptoms
Hannah Holcombe
Hannah Holcombe is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is a Sophomore at the University of Alabama and is studying news media. She has a love for plants, dogs and writing. She hopes to pursue a career as a reporter.
See stories by Hannah Holcombe
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate