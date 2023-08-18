Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Former Alabama correctional officer convicted in 2018 inmate beating

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 18, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT
Pixabay

A jury convicted a former Alabama prison sergeant of federal charges in connection with the 2018 beating of an inmate. Devlon Williams was a former sergeant with the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was convicted of deprivation of rights under color of law, falsification of records and obstruction of justice, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Prosecutors said Williams repeatedly punched and kicked an inmate at Staton Correctional Facility who was on the ground and not resisting or posing a threat. Williams also hit the inmate multiple times with a collapsible baton, prosecutors said.

"This defendant is being held accountable for using excessive force against an inmate and preparing a false report to cover-up his unlawful behavior," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

"Prisoners, like everyone else, have the right to be free from such needless and extreme violence," Clarke said in a news release.

The Department of Justice has an ongoing civil lawsuit against Alabama, contending state inmates face unconstitutional levels of violence from inmate-on-inmate attacks and a pattern of excessive force by officers. The state has disputed the allegations.

Tags
News Alabama Department of Correctionsinmate abuse Alabamainmate deathsAlabama inmates
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate