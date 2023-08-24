Mobile industry expo connects community with leaders in creative arts

The Mobile Film Office is hosting its first-ever industry expo to educate students and residents on South Alabama’s growing arts scene. The Creative Industry Expo is this Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall.

Visitors can meet with industry professionals as well as local production companies to learn about possible careers in film, advertising, video game technology, virtual production and more. Several creative companies will be in attendance, including 3rd Realm Creations, a company that specializes in virtual and augmented reality; Craftshow Digital, a local film production company and advertising agency; and even the Fairhope Film Festival. Mobile’s current and future college students also have a chance to learn more about local university programs and majors that can place them directly in the creative industry, from filmmaking to communications studies.

Mobile Film Office

“Someone who comes to the expo is going to be able to meet with people in the film industry,” said Keli Shirazi, a coordinator with the Mobile Film Office. “If they're interested in camera, they can talk to somebody who works in camera, or they could talk to a variety of different departments and figure out [whether] this is something they’re interested in [and] just kind of learn what they do. Much of its gonna be gaining knowledge. If you're curious about how something works, like if you're curious about how a location works, how locations are picked or what happens if they use your home.”

In addition to event booths and tables, visitors can sit in on the action as creative professionals offer demonstrations of their latest products. Local experts will answer any lingering questions from audience members during the expo’s industry panel. Mobile Film Office will also offer information on the services it provides to the community.

“At the film office, we do a variety of different things from recruiting films and TV shows into the area as well as assisting productions, whether it's a film, TV show, commercial, music video, reality TV, a variety of different creative content,” she said. “We assist with logistics and help [production companies] navigate the city. We also deal with education. We have a shadow program that allows college and high school students to work alongside local production companies and gain experience, whether it's shadowing for a day or actually being actively working on a set. We cover a variety of different areas.”

Shirazi said this expo is a great way to give people a way into the creative arts.

“Having worked in the film industry for 10 years, I felt like it was really important for us to have a way for students, parents and the community as a whole to better understand the industry but also to have a way to connect with the industry if they were interested,” said Keli Shirazi, a coordinator for the Mobile Film Office. “As creatives, we don’t always fit the mold. So, having a space to figure out, ‘Hey, there is something for me, whether it’s making content on the weekend, actually pursuing this as a full-time career and working on film sets with local businesses to help them grow or just participating in the [Mobile Bay] Film Scramble.”

However, Shirazi said it is not just industry newcomers who benefit from this expo. It’s local production companies hoping to grow their staff.

“For a long time, film has lived in its own entities, and, then, local production companies have lived in a separate entity,” she said. “This is going to bring all those people together, but it's also going to let them get to know people in the community. With the film industry and local production companies, they’re always looking for extra hands, whether it's needing to train someone to be a camera [assistant] or looking for someone to create something for a set piece. There's so many options. Being able to bring those people together and let them collaborate or find a way to collaborate in the future creates more opportunities for growth.”

Whether visitors are newcomers or oldcomers to the industry, Shirazi said she hopes this expo will help grow the creative workforce in the Port City and in South Alabama.

“Video production has grown over the years, and it's not just one thing anymore. You’ve got social media, commercial TV, movies, music videos, you’ve got a little bit of everything,” she said. “Getting [visitors] to see that there's a variety of different options and that sometimes you don't have to look outside of Alabama. You could stay here and have just as much success. It’s going to help grow the industry, and we're trying to grow the workforce too. We have locals that have made their own movies, started their own production companies and have full-fledged businesses. [This] is an expo where you can see all the opportunities and how any dream is possible if you work hard enough.”

Mobile Film Office’s Creative Industry Expo is open to residents of all ages, although students and parents are the focus of the event. Anyone interested may drop by and visit the expo free of charge. However, Shirazi said readers planning to visit should register online before they attend. More information on the Mobile Film Office can be found by visiting its website.