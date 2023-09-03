Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Suspects in the Montgomery riverfront brawl want a jury to hear the case

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT
Pixabay

Five people charged in an Alabama riverfront brawl that drew international attention want their day in court. The group has pleaded not guilty to assault and disorderly conduct charges. Police said four white boaters were filmed hitting and shoving a Black riverboat captain in Montgomery. They pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges. A Black man, who police said was filmed swinging a folding chair in the subsequent melee, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Montgomery Municipal Court records show the not guilty pleas were entered last week. Videos of the brawl were widely shared on social media and spawned a multitude of memes, jokes, parodies, reenactments and even T-shirts.

Richard White, a lawyer representing one of the white boaters, told WSFA that he wants to make sure his client is treated fairly given the national attention. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert told reporters last month that the brawl began when the owner of a pontoon boat refused to move from a docking spot designated for the city-owned Harriott II riverboat. The riverboat co-captain took a smaller vessel to shore to move the pontoon boat so the Harriott II could dock and let its 200 or so passengers disembark.

Tags
News Montgomery AlabamaMontgomery entertainment districtsviolent crimeAlabama crime
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate