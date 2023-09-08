Alabama animal shelter offers supplies to pet owners affected by Hurricane Idalia

As victims of Hurricane Idalia’s destruction receive help and donations, pets are not being left out. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is working to transport pet supplies to pet owners who lost their homes in the storm.

The Birmingham shelter will donate goods such as pet food, leashes, collars, crates and more to those who have fallen victim to Hurricane Idalia’s destruction.

Ivana Sullivan, a chief program officer at the GBHS, said these donations are coming from the shelter’s inventory and from people in the community.

“We're going to collect, distribute and deliver any kind of goods that we currently have in our disaster stock, as well as any donations that are given to us by the public and get those to those victims,” she explained.

Sullivan said pet supplies can be useful for the hurricane victims who are having to relocate.

“Some people might be traveling with their pets now that their home is not able to be lived in at the moment, and so they might need crates to travel in the vehicles and things like that,” she explained.

GBHS is accepting supplies from the public to donate. Donations are being collected at the Adoption Center at 300 Snow Drive in Birmingham. The shelter also has an Amazon wish list that contains items that are in need.

“It would be great if they [the public] wanted to donate to the cause. They can deliver any of the needed animal supplies, or they can look at our Amazon wish list,” Sullivan said. “They can then order it through Amazon, and Amazon will just have it delivered to us. They can even specify that it's for disaster relief when they do that order, and we can get it to the necessary area that it needs to go to.”

As one of the largest and most established animal shelters in the state, the GBHS assists with disaster relief, animal cruelty cases and transporting animals.

To learn more about the shelter and the kind of items that are needed, visit the GBHS website.