Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.

Hazing lawsuit filed against University of Alabama fraternity

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT
Pixabay

A student and his parents have filed a lawsuit against a University of Alabama fraternity, saying he suffered a traumatic brain injury while being hazed as a fraternity pledge earlier this year.

The lawsuit filed last week accuses Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and others associated with it of fraud, negligence and assault and battery. The lawsuit was filed by the teen, referred to only as H.B. in the filing because he is a minor; and his parents, who live in Texas.

The lawsuit says H.B. was repeatedly punched, sprayed with a water hose, told to yell a racial slur at a nearby Black student and hit in the head with a basketball, which caused him to lose consciousness, see stars and suffer a traumatic brain injury.

The student left the fraternity house on his own, but later went to a hospital emergency room. The lawsuit says he has a diagnosis of traumatic brain injury and post-concussive syndrome.

"As the direct and proximate result of defendant's negligence, plaintiff suffered severe injuries, some of which are permanent," the lawsuit stated.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Service Center, in a statement to WBRC, said the national organization is investigating what happened at the Alabama chapter and is cooperating with the university and law enforcement investigation.

"It is not our practice to comment on matters related to litigation. Still, we want to be clear that acts of hazing and misconduct do not represent the Fraternity's values," the national organization said. "Members who engage in these activities will be held accountable to the fullest extent."

Tags
News The University of AlabamahazingSigma Alpha EpsilonHazing Prevention Network
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate