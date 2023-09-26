Study: poor time management causes poor sleep for college students

A new study shows there is a connection between time management, particularly in organization, and sleep quality in full-time college students. That’s according to research conducted at The University of Alabama.

This study surveyed tradition entry college students between ages 18 and 24 to examine the correlation to time management and sleep quality within the students. 66% of UA students surveyed admitted they had poor sleep quality.

Dr. Adam Knowlden, an associate professor of health science at UA who released the information, found lack of time management leads to poor sleep. He said the study was separated into three categories for examination.

“So, one of those factors was setting goals and priorities. This just refers to the goals that a person has to accomplish, and various tasks that they need to do to achieve their goals,” he explained. “We also looked at the mechanics of time management. For example, things like creating lists or planning your day out. We also looked at something called preference for organization, which just looks at how much does a person prefer being organized and to have an organized workspace.”

The findings show that a lack of sleep causes a plethora of health issues. Students who don’t get enough sleep are at an increased risk for obesity because they are more likely to overeat. Dr. Knowlden said students who prioritize sleep tend to do better academically, but an organized sleep environment is necessary to improve sleep quality.

“One of the main recommendations I have is to block off eight to nine hours every night that they dedicate for sleep,” he said. “Then treat that like it's the most important, unbreakable appointment of their day.”

Dr. Knowlden said managing time effectively will lead to students achieving success academically and reducing stress. He also says it’s important to reduce stimulation close to bedtime.

“Try to avoid getting on your phone and doing anything that's especially mentally stimulated on your phone, like text messaging, watching videos, things of that nature,” he said. “Because we know… those things [are] mentally stimulating. That can make it more difficult for your mind to slow down and to quiet down. Even that little bit of light that comes off of your phone can interfere with your sleep cycle.”

Although insomnia wasn’t a factor in the study, Dr. Knowlden said it’s still an important element to consider while discussing sleep patterns. Insomnia delays how long it takes for someone to fall asleep, therefore adding stress on an individual.

“So, we know that oftentimes, this can be thought of as you're trying to lay down to go to sleep, and then your mind starts racing. You think about all the different things that you need to get done,” he said. “The next day, you think about all the things that maybe you didn't feel like you accomplished on that day. It could just add a lot of psychological stress to a person, and it can really interfere with their sleep.”

The study also showed that the environment where an individual sleeps is important. It’s best to have a comfortable bed that's only used for sleeping.

Dr. Knowlden said sleep quality is just as important as sleep quantity. This means the amount of time an individual dedicates to sleeping is just as important as how well rested an individual feels the next day. Time management can be improved through different programs and trainings. Dr. Knowlden said a strategy to consider is the “Pareto Principle.”

“This principle basically says that 80% of your results come from 20% of your efforts,” he explained. “So, another way to think about that is: if you have goals that you want to set each day, if you create a list of the top ten things that you need to accomplish that day… the Pareto Principle says that two of those tasks are going to be worth more than the other eight combined.”

Dr. Knowlden said creating an effective bedtime routine helps improve time management. He said it’s best to make a list of goals to prioritize during the day and tackle them one by one.

More on the findings of the study can be found here.