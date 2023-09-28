Recovery officials give Alabamians information on how to recover from mental health conditions, substance abuse

National Recovery Month occurs each year during September. As the month ends, Alabama officials are offering information for people recovering from substance use disorders or mental health conditions.

Experts say treatment and support can save lives. They can also help those in need recover from addiction’s effects on the brain and behavior. Alabama health officials say stigma can prevent individuals from acknowledging their addiction or its severity, leading to denial and delayed intervention. Timely recognition and treatment are critical for a successful recovery.

Mark Litvine is with the Recovery Organization of Support Specialist or R.O.S.S., which is part of the Alabama Department of Mental Health(ADMH).

Litvine is in recovery himself, and he said it is important to decrease the stigma associated with people receiving treatment for substance use disorder or mental health conditions.

“I'm what recovery looks like, and I self-disclosed my recovery story so that people can see that we do recover,” he explained. “We go on to live purposeful, meaningful lives. If anything's going to change the stigma surrounding substance use disorder, it's going to be people in recovery. That's why I recover out loud, so I can show what recovery looks like. I have an opportunity to make a difference to my community.”

Through Recovery Month, individuals can become more aware and able to recognize the signs of substance use disorders and encourages people in need of recovery services to seek help. ADMH said Alabamians can find support with substance use recovery partners like R.O.S.S. and People Engaged in Recovery(P.E.I.R.). Other prevention, treatment and support services can be found through a local provider, which can be found through the ADMH Directory of Providers.

ADMH is also a partner in the “Odds Are Alabama” campaignin partnership with VitAL Alabama to address the fentanyl epidemic through education, real-life stories and information on the availability of free opioid overdose reversal medications.

Litvine said there steps that family and friends can do to support people who are either in need of recovery assistance or who are actively in recovery.

“There’s a lot of ways for you to heal, and [the R.O.S.S.] helpline does help with that. It connects to our outreach program in 38 counties,” he explained. “We will take someone to get an assessment to determine their level of care to get in the state certified agency, and we will transport them to treatment a state-certified treatment center certified by the Alabama Department of Mental Health.”

The R.O.S.S 24/7 helpline can be accessed by calling 1-844-307-1760. Litvine said all operators on the call line are in recovery and are certified by ADMH.

Everyone’s recovery process is distinct and unique. Litvine said that’s why support is important.

“For me, it's just about meeting people where they are and loving people to a better life. Substance use disorder is a medical condition. Early childhood trauma is one of the leading causes, along with environmental factors and genetics,” he explained. “So, it's not what's wrong with you. It's what happened to you.”

ADMH said utilizing a reversal medication, such as naloxone, can facilitate the transition to a path of recovery. To assist in this endeavor, the Jefferson County Department of Health and ADMH have collaborated to provide free kits and training on the use of naloxone to the public, first responders, and law enforcement. To access the lifesaving, free training, click here.

More information on National Recovery Month can be found here, and to download the 2023 toolkit for National Recovery Month, click here.