Birmingham Zoo offers daytime Halloween fun throughout October

The Birmingham Zoo is inviting guest to trick-or-treat around the zoo at the Hoots & Howls daytime Halloween festival. This event will be October 22-23 and 29-30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Birmingham Zoo Instagram

Organizers say Hoots & Howls offers spooky fun such as face paintings, a Monster Mash DJ, chats with the elephant, bongo keepers and even the chance to watch a snake feeding. The festival’s main component is the candy trail that allows kids to tick-or-treat around the zoo while they see all the animals.

Bill Lang, director of marketing for the Birmingham Zoo, said this event is different from the previous Halloween festivals the zoo has offered because it is during the daytime when the animals are out, and kids do not have to worry about being out late.

“When it’s nighttime, the elephants are back asleep, and giraffes are back in their houses. This is a way to see both the animals, hear our conservation stories and have some spooky fun at the same time,” said Lang.

With the purchase of a $10 wristband, kids can trick-or-treat along the candy trails located in animal buildings and have access to unlimited rides on the Haunted Red Diamond Express Train and the Protective Cobweb Carousel.

Lang said his favorite part about Hoots & Howls is that kids can dress up in their Halloween costumes and meet the zoo’s residents.

“It’s fun seeing the families coming out all dressed up in Halloween costumes while having fun and being able to see and interact with the animals or ride the train, and the joy that it brings is a lot of fun,” said Lang.

The Birmingham Zoo’s Hoots & Howls daytime Halloween Festival candy trail wristbands are $3.95. Wristbands that include access to the candy trail and unlimited rides are $10. Admission into the zoo is not included.

For more information on the event and to see the schedule, visit the Birmingham Zoo website.