Judge says Alabama lawmaker will remain jailed through the weekend

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Pixabay

An Alabama lawmaker will remain jailed at least through the weekend after a judge ruled he violated bond conditions while awaiting trial on obstruction of justice charges.

A federal judge found that state House member John Rogers, a Democrat from Birmingham, intentionally violated the conditions of his release, court records show. Rogers will remain in jail at least through the weekend.

The judge may allow the 82-year-old lawmaker, who is recovering from hip surgery, to be released next week to live under the care and supervision of his daughter, but court officials must first conduct an assessment of the situation, WBRC reported. The judge has scheduled a hearing for Monday.

Rogers was charged in September with attempting to obstruct a federal investigation into an alleged kickback scheme involving state grant money. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bond.

Federal prosecutors last month asked a judge to revoke Rogers' bond. They accused him of placing a Facetime call to a key witness in the case. A defense lawyer disputed that accusation. Defense lawyer John C. Robbins argued in court documents that the call may have been accidently placed because Rogers has several people in his phone contacts with the same last name.

Robbins said that Rogers has serious health issues and needs to continue physical therapy to recover from surgery.

Rogers is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice. His assistant, Varrie Johnson Kindall, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, money laundering, obstruction of justice and tax charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Rogers has served in the Alabama House of Representatives since 1982.
