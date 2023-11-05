Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engineers have restored WAPR. Thank you for your patience.

Tyson recalls chicken nuggets after consumers report finding metal pieces

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST
Pixabay

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of breaded chicken ""Fun Nuggets'' after consumers complained of finding metal pieces in the dinosaur-shaped patties.

The nuggets subject to the recall carry the number P7211 on the back of the package. They were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin to be passed on to retailers.

The nuggets, sold in 29-ounce bags, were produced on Sept. 5 by the Berryville, Arkansas, company. Tyson informed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service and said it recalled the nuggets voluntarily "out of an abundance of caution.'' USDA said that there had been only one report of a "minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.''

The USDA urged consumers with the nuggets in their freezers to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.
Tags
News Tyson FoodsUSDAfood productionAlabama Poultry and Egg Association
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate