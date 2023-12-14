Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris declares for NFL draft

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 14, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST
FILE - Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris stands in the huddle during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft. Harris, who was a first-team Associated Press All-SEC pick, made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
George Walker IV/AP
/
AP
FILE - Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris stands in the huddle during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft. Harris, who was a first-team Associated Press All-SEC pick, made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Marcus Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft.

Harris, who was a first-team Associated Press All-SEC pick, made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder made 40 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks this season, easily the best of his college career. He didn't indicate if he would play in Auburn's Music City Bowl game against Maryland on Dec. 30.

Harris transferred from Kansas after the 2020 season. He had 11 sacks and 23 1/2 tackles for loss in 37 games with the Tigers, making 97 tackles.

His younger brother, Pike Road (Alabama) High School defensive lineman Malik Blocton, has already signed to play for Auburn next season.
Tags
News Auburn footbalcollege footballNFL DraftNFLSoutheastern ConferenceNCAA
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate