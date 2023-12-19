NASA looks back on the end of Project Apollo, while a UA astronaut looks ahead to Artemis

NASA is looking back on a bit of space history today while a University of Alabama astronaut is focusing on the future. It was on this date back in 1972 when the crew of Apollo 17 returned to Earth. That was NASA’s last manned lunar mission. Astronaut, and UA grad, Bob Hines is supporting the flight of Artemis Two, which will soon send people back to the moon. He says this new effort starts with the International Space Station which is preparing astronauts for Artemis…

Pat Duggins

“The line to go to space is on Space Station,” said Hines. “That’s what we have right now. It’s 24/7 365 continuous operations and so we are all in line to support those operations. And, as the Artemis flights come available, we'll be pulling astronauts out of that line in order to support those Artemis flights.

According to NASA’s Apollo 17 website…

NASA

“…the lunar landing site was the Taurus-Littrow highlands and valley area. This site was picked for Apollo 17 as a location where rocks both older and younger than those previously returned from other Apollo missions might be found. Scientific objectives of the Apollo 17 mission included, geological surveying and sampling of materials and surface features in a preselected area of the Taurus-Littrow region (of the moon,) deploying and activating surface experiments; and conducting in-flight experiments and photographic tasks.

Astronaut Bob Hines’ first spaceflight was to the International Space Station. Hea spent one hundred and seventy days after flying to orbit aboard He says he’s not only astronaut hoping for an Artemis flight…

“I think the entire Astronaut Office has our “hats in the ring.” So the number one priority right now is keeping Space Station operating,” he said. “And you know, right up there with it is the Artemis-2 flight and getting that crew out there around the moon and getting them successfully back. And so we are all laser focused on making that happen.

Astronaut Bob Hines was in Tuscaloosa for UA Space Days. APR spoke with the UA grad about his mission aboard the International Space Station, what inspired him to pursue a career with NASA, and how he works to motivate young people to consider working for the Space Program.