The University of North Alabama welcomed into Alabama Space Grant Consortium

The University of North Alabama has been welcomed into the Alabama Space Grant Consortium, a network of schools that focus on expanding student’s knowledge and participation in space-related fields.

The ASCG was formed in 1989 when NASA initiated its National Space Grant College and Fellowship programs. The mission of this program is to provide STEM workforce development and encourage students to pursue careers in space related fields.

The mission of the Alabama Space Grant Consortium is also to:

· Inspire, enable and educate a diverse group of Alabama students to take up careers in space science, aerospace technology and allied fields.

· Play our part in ensuring U.S. leadership in space exploration and aerospace technology in the future.

· Inspire the next generation of space explorers.

· Bring increased realization of the value of space science and technology to the people of Alabama.

· Ensure that our message and programs reach all constituencies in the population of Alabama, especially those traditionally underrepresented in the science and engineering professions.

Other schools in Alabama that are a part of the ASGC include Alabama A&M, Auburn University, Tuskegee University. The University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the University of South Alabama. UNA becoming the eighth ever university in the consortium is historic.

“I'm very proud that we were able to join the consortium,” said Matt Green, interim dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences and UNA. “I think we are poised to make an extremely unique and meaningful contribution.”

The ASCG also has opportunities for scholarships, internships and fellowships that will aid students for their careers.

“We expect possibly as early as this coming academic year to have students who may be received scholarships as a result of us being in this consortium. Fellowships generally are applied more for graduate students,” Green explained.

Through grants, UNA professors involved in this program will be able to further their research. Green said he hopes these initiatives will inspire students to get involved.

“This is a catalyst that's going to be able going to allow several faculty members to really take their line of work to the next level, and in doing, so they'll be able to pull interested students in and engage them and just create some truly transformational experiences for everybody involved,” he said.

UNA’s is the eighth school in the state to join ASCG. Green said he believes this is not only a win for the school, but also a win for the state of Alabama.

“This is tremendous news for UNA. It's tremendous news for the community [and] for the city, but also I feel like the state of Alabama can benefit from this,” Green explained. “UNA becoming the eighth college to be part of this opens up more opportunities for education and resources related to space, science and technology.”

For more information on UNA joining the ASCG, visit the University’s website.