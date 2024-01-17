Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties impacting broadcasts, streams, and apps. Engineers are working on the issue.

AP: University of Buffalo football coach to join DeBoer's staff in Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 17, 2024 at 5:37 AM CST
FILE - Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist, center, celebrates a Bulls touchdown against Coastal Carolina during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Amherst, N.Y. Maurice Linguist informed the University at Buffalo on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 that he is resigning as football coach after three seasons after agreeing to join Kalen DeBoer's staff at Alabama, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
Adrian Kraus/AP
/
FR171451 AP
FILE - Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist, center, celebrates a Bulls touchdown against Coastal Carolina during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Amherst, N.Y. Maurice Linguist informed the University at Buffalo on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 that he is resigning as football coach after three seasons after agreeing to join Kalen DeBoer's staff at Alabama, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

The Associated Press reports Maurice Linguist informed the University at Buffalo that he is resigning as football coach following three seasons and after agreeing to join Kalen DeBoer's staff at Alabama.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions were private, and DeBoer has not yet announced his staff upon leaving Washington to coach the Crimson Tide. ESPN and The Athletic first reported Linguist's departure.

Without going into detail, Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt announced Linguist's departure in a three sentence release, while adding the school had launched a national search for his replacement.

The abrupt move comes two months after the Mid-American Conference Bulls under-performed in finishing with a 3-9 record.

The Bulls opened with four straight losses, including a 40-37 loss to FCS Fordham. After winning three of four, Buffalo closed the season with four consecutive losses in which the team was outscored by a combined margin of 98-44.

Linguist had an overall record of 14-23 at Buffalo, including a 7-6 finish in 2022. The Bulls closed that season with a 23-21 win over Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl.

The 39-year-old Linguist took over at Buffalo in 2021 after Lance Leipold was hired by Kansas. Linguist spent the 2020 season as a defensive backs coach with the NFL Dallas Cowboys and had just been hired to become a co-defensive coordinator at Michigan before landing the job in Buffalo.
Tags
News The University of AlabamaNCAAWashington HuskiesCrimson Tide footballAlabama Coach Nick Saban
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate