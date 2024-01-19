More than 100 Alabama faith leaders urge pause on nitrogen hypoxia execution

On Monday, January 22, a delegation of Alabama faith leaders and community members will gather at the state capitol building to urge Governor Kay Ivey to pause the first-ever nitrogen hypoxia execution. No state has ever used nitrogen hypoxia to carry out an execution before.

Kenneth Smith, whose first attempted execution by lethal injection was botched in November 2022, is set to be executed by this new and experimental method on Wednesday, January 25.

A press release from Critical PR says the faith delegation will be delivering a letter signed by more than 100 faith leaders from across the state.

The letter states that “nitrogen hypoxia is an untested and experimental procedure that poses potential undue risks to spiritual advisors who wish to accompany the condemned individual in the execution chamber, and other prison personnel and witnesses.”

The letter is signed by clergy and faith leaders from more than a dozen religious denominations, and includes signers from Birmingham to Mobile, and Montgomery to Huntsville.

The letter laments, “The very least we can do is to ensure the time these men and women have left is not marred by the fear of a tortuous death and that they are able to be accompanied by a spiritual advisor who should be able to perform their role without risking their health and wellbeing.”

Signatures on the letter were gathered by the Alabama People of Faith Against the Death Penalty Coalition, Alabama Arise, Alabama Appleseed, and the EJUSA Evangelical Network.

"As a state that proclaims its commitment to life, we must not proceed with this untested and experimental form of execution,” said Rev. Cynthia Carter of All Saints Episcopal Church in Homewood. “Nitrogen hypoxia, which has never been used as an execution method ever before, may pose untold risks to spiritual advisors, prison personnel, witnesses, and others in proximity to the execution. It is certainly inconsistent with the values of human dignity and respect for life."

The full text of the letter and signatories are available to view here.

The planned demonstration comes as Smith's spiritual adviser asked the state prison system to provide additional precautions to ensure the safety of bystanders and witnesses at the execution.

According to the Associated Press, the Rev. Jeff Hood, who will stand near Kenneth Smith during his execution, sent a letter Monday to the Alabama prison system requesting safeguards in case of a nitrogen leak in the execution chamber. The requested safeguards include the presence of oxygen monitors in the death chamber, the availability of supplemental oxygen sources, the presence of ambulances and training on available exit routes.

Monday's demonstration is planned for 11 a.m. at the Capitol Steps located at 600 Dexter Avenue in Montgomery.