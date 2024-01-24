Hangout Festival organizers: Get tickets now

Lana Del Rey, Renee Rapp, hemlocke springs and more are making their debut at the iconic Gulf Shores music festival this year. Hangout Music Festival organizers say anyone looking to “hang out” in 2024 needs to grab tickets or a pass now as they are going quickly.

Hangout Fest is one of Alabama’s largest music festivals, held on the third weekend of May. The festival has changed significantly from its first lineup of jam-bands and bluegrass pickers. The event has since boasted lineups of notable pop artists for many years, surviving the COVID-19 pandemic that spelled the death of many other similar events.

Organizers say Hangout’s impact on the state of Alabama is significant, being estimated around $60 million. They say the location of the festival, directly on the beach, is a large part of this impact.

“We have people [who] travel from all 50 states. Last year, 37 different countries to come to this event,” said Reeves Price, the festival’s producer for 2024. “Quite a large percentage of them stay in the area before or after the event to see what the area has to offer. It’s the only event of its kind in Alabama, and it’s something to be proud of.”

Reeves said in addition to the artists featured this year, there are many other attractions. This includes art installations, lounge areas and smaller stages with DJs and other performers. Organizers say one area is styled as a New Orleans-like piano bar, while another, named “Monster Beach Club,” is described as a “nightclub environment on the beach.” Hangout event staff say it’s important to offer attendees more than just tunes.

“We know that a music festival is more than just music,” said Reeves. “There’s all sorts of little things that we sprinkle into the events that make it special. [It] gives you places to go and things to do between the performances.”

Organizers say while the beach will have plenty to offer on its own, many attendees will be there to see their favorite artists. Lana Del Rey, Cage the Elephant and Dominic Fike are set to make their belated debut. This follows the festival’s cancellation in 2020. Other newcomers include pop-punk darlings All Time Low, glam-synth artist Chappel Roan and the alternative rapper Flyana Boss.

“The capacity of the event is 40,000 a day, and we sell out every year. We’re selling tickets faster than we have in many years,” said Reeves. “I'd encourage folks to take a look at the lineup and buy their tickets if they want to be there because they might not be available for that long.”

Hangout Music Festival begins on May 17. Tickets and VIP passes are currently on sale. Click here to see the full lineup.