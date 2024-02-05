Digital Media Center
Governor Ivey to deliver annual State of the State address

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published February 5, 2024 at 7:15 AM CST
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala.
Julie Bennett/AP
/
FR170675 AP
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday, April 21, 2023 announced she replaced her director of early childhood education over the use of a teacher training book, written by a nationally recognized education group, that the Republican governor denounced as teaching “woke concepts" because of language about inclusion and structural racism.(AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File)

Governor Kay Ivey is set to give her annual State of the State address from Montgomery. Her talk comes less than three weeks after Alabama conducted the nation’s first ever execution by nitrogen gas. An act opposed by the European Union and the United Nations Human Rights Council.
 
In a release from the State…

“…this year’s address comes highly anticipated as Governor Ivey is expected to reveal her Education Savings Accounts bill, a topic that has been at the forefront of her 2024 legislative agenda. The governor has said ensuring every Alabama student has the opportunity for a high-quality education is her number one priority for this term.

Governor Ivey’s address is expected to outline a comprehensive plan for the coming year, addressing key issues and legislative priorities.

In a brief statement, Governor Ivey expressed her commitment to the people of Alabama.

“As we prepare for the upcoming legislative session, it is clear that while our state has made great strides, there is still more work to be done. I remain dedicated to ensuring that every child in Alabama has access to a quality education that meets their unique needs. This legislative session promises to be both eventful and successful. I look forward to working with our Legislature to ensure a bright outlook for Alabama today and tomorrow.”

One subject that may not come up is the recent execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith by nitrogen gas, the first ever such death sentence ever carried out this way in the United States. The Associated Press reported, outside the country, the European Union and the U.N. Human Rights Office expressed regret over the execution. The 27-nation EU and the Geneva-based U.N. rights office say the death penalty violates the right to life and does not deter crime.

Smith, who was paid $1,000 to kill an Alabama woman more than 30 years ago, said in a final statement: “Tonight Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards. I’m leaving with love, peace and light.”

He made the “I love you sign” with his hands toward family members who were witnesses. “Thank you for supporting me. Love, love all of you,” Smith said.

Governor Ivey said the execution was justice for the murder-for-hire killing of 45-year-old Elizabeth Sennett in 1988.

“After more than 30 years and attempt after attempt to game the system, Mr. Smith has answered for his horrendous crimes,” Ivey said in a statement. “I pray that Elizabeth Sennett’s family can receive closure after all these years dealing with that great loss.”

In a release from the Governor’s office...

“…the State of the State address is set to commence at 6:00 p.m. CST, the State of the State Address will be broadcasted live across various platforms.”
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
