Alabama's DeBoer hires Sheridan as offensive coordinator, Shephard as co-offensive coordinator

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 21, 2024 at 12:18 AM CST
New Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with the media in his introductory press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. DeBoer is replacing the recently retired Nick Saban. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
New Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with the media in his introductory press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. DeBoer is replacing the recently retired Nick Saban. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has hired Nick Sheridan as offensive coordinator and JaMarcus Shephard as co-offensive coordinator.

DeBoer announced the hirings on Tuesday. Sheridan replaces Ryan Grubb, who had planned to follow DeBoer from Washington to Alabama but instead was hired as offensive coordinator of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

“Nick and JaMarcus are both fantastic coaches, and we are excited to have them join us at Alabama,” DeBoer said in a statement. “They have experience in our offense, and they know what we are trying to accomplish on that side of the football. They both bring passion and enthusiasm to their work and have proven to be excellent teachers and recruiters at every stop of their careers.”

Sheridan spent two years as Indiana's offensive coordinator (2020-21) and three seasons as DeBoer's tight ends coach at Indiana (2019) and Washington (2022-23). He will also coach quarterbacks.

Shephard will be an assistant head coach and receivers coach. He coached receivers at Washington after five seasons at Purdue, including the final four as co-offensive coordinator. He worked with star receivers Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk with the Huskies.

Shephard spent one season at Washington State in 2016 on Mike Leach’s staff as the wide receivers coach.

Financial terms for Sheridan and Shephard haven't been disclosed, pending approval by the Board of Trustees.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
