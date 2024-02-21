Alabama's DeBoer hires Sheridan as offensive coordinator, Shephard as co-offensive coordinator

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has hired Nick Sheridan as offensive coordinator and JaMarcus Shephard as co-offensive coordinator.

DeBoer announced the hirings on Tuesday. Sheridan replaces Ryan Grubb, who had planned to follow DeBoer from Washington to Alabama but instead was hired as offensive coordinator of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

“Nick and JaMarcus are both fantastic coaches, and we are excited to have them join us at Alabama,” DeBoer said in a statement. “They have experience in our offense, and they know what we are trying to accomplish on that side of the football. They both bring passion and enthusiasm to their work and have proven to be excellent teachers and recruiters at every stop of their careers.”

Sheridan spent two years as Indiana's offensive coordinator (2020-21) and three seasons as DeBoer's tight ends coach at Indiana (2019) and Washington (2022-23). He will also coach quarterbacks.

Shephard will be an assistant head coach and receivers coach. He coached receivers at Washington after five seasons at Purdue, including the final four as co-offensive coordinator. He worked with star receivers Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk with the Huskies.

Shephard spent one season at Washington State in 2016 on Mike Leach’s staff as the wide receivers coach.

Financial terms for Sheridan and Shephard haven't been disclosed, pending approval by the Board of Trustees.