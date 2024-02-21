Auburn to hold Arbor Day celebration with oak tree, plum tree giveaway

The Auburn Tree Commission will host its annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Kroger on Dean Road, Publix at Moore’s Mill and Publix at Cary Creek.

Members of the Tree Commission will distribute 500 Chinkapin oak trees and 500 Chickasaw plum trees to citizens free of charge while supplies last. Planting instructions will be included.

The Auburn Tree Commission is a citizen group appointed by the Auburn City Council. The commission advises the city on proper tree care and planting and is committed to the growth and preservation of Auburn's urban tree canopy.

In honor of the Auburn Tree Commission's efforts and the Arbor Day Celebration, Mayor Ron Anders has declared Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, to be Arbor Day in the City of Auburn.

The National Arbor Day Foundation has recognized the City of Auburn as a Tree City USA for the last 40 years.

In addition, the City of Auburn has been a Tree City Growth Award winner for six years, highlighting innovative programs and an increased commitment to urban forestry.