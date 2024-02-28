Alabama joins the county’s observance of National Eating Disorder Awareness Week

National Eating Disorder Week has been an annual tradition for over 30 years. This week aims to educate individuals and support people affected by eating disorders. National landmarks are showing their support using the association’s signature colors, blue and green. Two buildings in Alabama are honoring the week: the Crescent Building in Birmingham and the Walker County Courthouse in Jasper.

This week provides a space for individuals to learn more about the complexities of eating disorders. Health experts say they can develop in a handful of ways like coping with stress, a traumatic experience or sexual assault. Sheena Gregg is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist. She said eating disorders are more common than people think.

“Over 29 million Americans experience a clinically significant eating disorder during their lifetime. Eating disorders actually have the second highest mortality rate of any mental illness, and that equates to about one person dying every 52 minutes,” she explained.

Gregg said this mental health illness can slowly turn into a deadly disorder. Today’s world of social media and diet culture can become dangerous when non-professionals give nutrition advice. Trendy diets and fasts done without an expert’s guidance can trigger an eating disorder. Gregg said in mainstream society, these behaviors are now being normalized.

“As much as the internet can give some really wonderful, helpful information in regards to nutrition, there's also a lot of misinformation that's out there that I think can be abused and really inhibit having a healthy relationship with food,” she said.

Gregg said a registered dietician or nutritionist can be a great resource to learn more about what nutrition plan works for a certain person. Disordered eating can turn into an eating disorder when a person becomes very preoccupied with food. Gregg said anxiety around a menu or social situation involving food can be red flags in an individual.

“It really is going to be classified more so as an eating disorder, when that person's behaviors affect their normal life functioning. So, there is going to be a high obsession around food body image or other eating disorder thoughts and behaviors,” she explained.

Eating disorders can look different on everyone, and there are multiple kinds. A few types are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder. Anorexia Nervosa occurs when someone intentionally does severe calorie restriction. Bulimia involves binging and vomiting, and a binge eating disorder includes frequently eating large amounts of food. Sometimes individuals with an eating disorder feel like the only thing they can control is their food behaviors.

When suspecting a family member or friend is struggling with an eating disorder, there are a few key points to know. Gregg said to approach them in a discreet and loving manner, and not shame them. The next step, Gregg said, is to set aside a time to share concerns with them by using “I” statements instead of “you” statements.

“So, saying something like, ‘I've noticed that you haven't been coming to dinners, are you okay?’ And really coming from that transparent point of view of, ‘I am just worried and concerned about you.’ I think that that individual who you're worried about is going to respond much more positively about it, versus feeling like they are being attacked about their behaviors,” she explained.

Gregg said being sensitive to the situation is very important, as eating disorders are a complex mental illness that should involve a treatment team. She said a friend can also offer to go with them to an appointment for support and make them feel more comfortable.

“Just reiterate that you are putting yourself out there to talk to them about it because you care so deeply about that person,” Gregg said.

Recovery looks different on everyone; it affects people’s bodies and minds in all kinds of ways. Treatment should include a mental health professional, a registered dietician trained in the field of eating disorders, a physician and possibly a separate family therapist. The variety of professionals targets different sides of an eating disorder to promote progress.

Take part in this year’s National Eating Disorder Awareness Week through March 3. For more information on spreading awareness and supporting individuals affected visit here.

