Protesters march over Alabama’s “embryos are children” ruling

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published February 28, 2024 at 1:51 PM CST
Elizabeth Goldman holds a photo of her daughter, Zari Grace, as she tells her story to Secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra who hosted a panel discussion with families directly affected by the Alabama Supreme Court Court decision, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
Elizabeth Goldman holds a photo of her daughter, Zari Grace, as she tells her story to Secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra who hosted a panel discussion with families directly affected by the Alabama Supreme Court Court decision, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Hannah Miles on Wednesday picked up a sign outside the Alabama Statehouse that reflected what she was feeling: "I Just Want To Be a Mom."

The 29-year-old from Birmingham had turned to in vitro fertilization after three years of infertility. She has one frozen embryo remaining and was scheduled to have it transferred next month in the hopes of having her first child. But whether that transfer can happen now is in doubt as fertility clinics paused some services in the wake of a state court ruling related to whether embryos are children under a state law.

Carrying babies created through IVF or describing still unrealized hopes of parenthood, more than 150 IVF patients gathered at the Alabama Statehouse to urge lawmakers to find some way to restore IVF services in the state.

"We are here because we want a family," Miles said wiping away tears. "And this is the only way we can get it."

Alabama justices this month said three couples who had frozen embryos destroyed in an accident at a storage facility could pursue wrongful death lawsuits for their "extrauterine children." The ruling, treating an embryo the same as a child or gestating fetus under the wrongful death statute, raised concerns about civil liabilities for clinics. It had an immediate chilling effect on the availability of IVF in the Deep South state. Three of the largest clinics in the state swiftly announced a pause on IVF services.

Patients have been left in limbo as lawmakers scrambled to see what they could do to restore IVF in the state.

Republican lawmakers — who faced pushback from conservative groups over any proposal that would exempt an embryo from the definition of human life — have proposed bills that would offer retroactive civil and criminal immunity to fertility clinics. Republicans hold a lopsided majority in the Alabama Legislature. House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, a Democrat, proposed a bill stating that a fertilized human egg or human embryo outside of a uterus "is not considered an unborn child or human being for any purpose under state law."

Alabama justices partly based their decision on anti-abortion language voters added to the Alabama Constitution in 2018, saying it's state policy to recognize the rights of unborn children. Advocates are concerned that IVF will become increasingly entangled in the debate over abortion.

Barbara Collura, President of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, said the nation is watching to see what happens in Alabama.

"This could potentially be a roadmap for other states to restrict IVF or a roadmap on how to protect IVF and family building," Collura said.

Dr. Michael C. Allemand, said the past 10 days had been the "hardest of my career" as he had tear-filled conversations with patients that "we might have to interrupt their journey."

"Everyone is crying. They're crying. I'm crying," Allemand said. "I never anticipated that we wouldn't be able to provide standard fertility care to our patients."
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
  • News
    Reaction to Alabama Supreme Court ruling that fertilized embryos are "people."
    APR Staff
    The Alabama Supreme Court recently ruled that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law. This is raising concerns about how the decision could affect invitro fertilization, commonly known as IVF. The fertility treatment involves retrieving a woman's eggs and combining them with a man's sperm in a lab dish. A few days after fertilization, one or more embryos are placed in the uterus and healthy embryos that are not transferred may be frozen and stored. Frozen embryos can be used for future pregnancies, and are stored at places such as hospital labs or reproductive medicine centers. APR News Director Pat Duggins spoke with Robin Marty, Executive Director of the West Alabama Women's Center, and a voice for reproductive rights in the State. Here's that conversation
  • News
    Alabama GOP Chair: Democrats playing politics with “embryos as people” ruling
    APR Staff
    Alabama lawmakers have begun scrambling for ways to protect in vitro fertilization services after a state Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos could be considered children under state law. Three providers paused services in the wake of the ruling. Separate proposals were being prepared in the House and Senate that would seek to prevent a fertilized egg from being recognized as a human life or an unborn child until it is implanted in a woman’s uterus. Governor Kay Ivey said the state wants to foster a culture of life and said that includes “couples hoping and praying to be parents who utilize IVF.” In the meantime, Alabama’s GOP Chairman John Wahl says Democrats are using the ruling for political advantage. APR News Director Pat Duggins spoke with Wahl, and here’s that conversation…
  • FILE - Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., speaks following a closed-door meeting of House Republicans on Capitol Hill, Oct. 11, 2023, in Washington. Democrats and reproductive rights groups are seizing on a recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that plunges the future of access to in vitro fertilization, or IVF, into uncertainty, hoping the controversial move will help motivate voters this year. Mace, who has said she opposes abortion but believes her party has been out of step with most Americans in its push for restrictions, was critical of the Alabama ruling. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
    News
    Republicans and Democrats take sides over Alabama High Court’s “embryos are people” ruling
    Associated Press
    Some Republicans joined Democrats in expressing alarm over a ruling this week by the Alabama Supreme Court that jeopardized future access to in vitro fertilization, giving allies of President Joe Biden new fuel for their efforts to center abortion access in the presidential election.
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 photo, containers holding frozen embryos and sperm are stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Fla. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, a ruling critics said could have sweeping implications for fertility treatments. The decision was issued in a pair of wrongful death cases brought by three couples who had frozen embryos destroyed in an accident at a fertility clinic. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
    News
    What’s next following Alabama High Court’s “embryos are people” ruling?
    Associated Press
    The Alabama Supreme Court ruled last week that couples who were trying in vitro fertilization and lost frozen embryos in an accident at a south Alabama storage facility can sue under the state's wrongful death law. Since then, three providers have paused the often-used fertility treatments while they sort out the legal implications.
