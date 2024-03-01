Digital Media Center
Video shows person of interest in explosion outside Alabama attorney general's office

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press,
APR Staff
Published March 1, 2024 at 4:26 AM CST
This image provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shows security camera images of a person that investigators say may have information about the detonation of an explosive device outside the Alabama attorney general's office in Montgomery, Ala., early Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The state agency says the device exploded at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured and no building damage was reported.
AP
/
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
This image provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shows security camera images of a person that investigators say may have information about the detonation of an explosive device outside the Alabama attorney general's office in Montgomery, Ala., early Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The state agency says the device exploded at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured and no building damage was reported. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency via AP)

Authorities have released a video showing a person of interest in their investigation of an explosive device that detonated outside the Alabama attorney general’s office last weekend.

The short security camera clip shared by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday shows a person strolling down a sidewalk, wearing a facemask, stocking cap, dark jacket and gloves.

A statement from the agency described the person as someone who “may have information related to this crime.”

The state agency says the device exploded at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday after being placed outside the office in downtown Montgomery.

Special Agents with ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) responded to the scene and deemed the area safe. The suspicious package was confirmed as the device which was detonated on Saturday.

No one was injured and no building damage was reported.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asked anyone with information to submit tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI and upload any photos or digital files at www.fbi.gov/alabamaagexplosion.
Associated Press
