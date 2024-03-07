Digital Media Center
City of Tuscaloosa to host 15th Annual Druid City Arts Festival in April

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published March 7, 2024 at 3:00 AM CST
City of Tuscaloosa

Druid City Arts Festival (DCAF), a free two-day event highlighting local artists and musicians, will take place Friday, April 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Government Plaza.

Presented by Cadence Bank, DCAF is a premiere arts and music festival that educates, engages and inspires youth and adults about arts and humanities within the community.

More than 80 local artists will be showcased throughout the event as well as a full music lineup, kids’ activities, educational demonstrations and food and drink concessions, according to the city.

DCAF strives to showcase work of exceptional quality and creativity by artists in a variety of areas, which include clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, photography, sculpture, two-dimensions and wood working.

Additional event information will be forthcoming, including the festival layout, artist list, band list and food vendors. For more information, follow the Druid City Arts Festival on social media and visit DruidCityArtsFestival.com.
