Southern Roots Nut Co. plans Alabama processing facility, creating 120 jobs in Dothan

Governor Kay Ivey has announced that Southern Roots Nut Co. plans to open a pecan processing facility in Dothan, where the New Mexico-based company will create 120 jobs in Alabama’s Wiregrass region.

Southern Roots will invest nearly $16.6 million to outfit an existing building and construct a new facility in Houston County as a hub to process, store and distribute raw pecans, according to the governor's office.

“Year after year, the skilled hands working at Alabama’s food production businesses prove there is a good reason the state’s agriculture industry has earned a national reputation,” said Governor Ivey in a press release. “Southern Roots Nut Co. is a welcome addition to the business community in Sweet Home Alabama, and I know that its planned facility in Dothan will find success thanks to a dedicated and skilled workforce.”

Southern Roots is a pecan grower and processor that specializes in delivering high-quality pecans and pecan products to customers worldwide. The company focuses on sustainable farming practices and advanced technology to ensure efficiency and quality in its operations.

The company's products include shelled and unshelled pecans, flavored pecans, pecan oil and more.

As part of the growth project in Dothan, Southern Roots is committed to creating 120 jobs with an annual payroll exceeding $4.1 million, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce. The job creation is projected to take place over a two-year time frame.

“Pecans are a trademark product for Alabama’s agriculture industry, with an estimated 9,000 acres of orchards in the state,” said Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair said in a press release. “The processing facility planned by Southern Roots is good news for those involved in the business of Alabama’s official state nut.”

Southern Roots selected the Dothan site over a competing location in Georgia, according to Commerce.

The state of Alabama is joining with the city of Dothan to support the project through a package that includes tax credits and AIDT workforce development services. The city and the Industrial Development Board are providing the company with assistance through the AMEA Capital Fund Program, local statutory tax abatements and discretionary support.

