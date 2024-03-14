Auburn Workforce Development launches veteran career assistance program

The City of Auburn’s Workforce Development team is launching the Career Skills Program, a new initiative designed to connect job-seeking veterans with local companies.

A partnership with Fort Moore and the U.S. Army Transition Assistance Program, the program helps veterans who are retiring or leaving the military to transition back to civilian life by connecting them with internships and careers with Auburn industries, according to the city.

“This program is a win-win for all involved: our local companies are looking for great employees, and veterans, particularly coming out of Fort Moore, are often looking to stay in the area and begin a new career,” said Workforce Development Director Amy Brabham in a press release. “By simply connecting them, we help bridge the gap and meet the needs of veterans and our industry base.”

City officials say Army veteran Tony Dein is the first to go through Auburn’s Career Skills Program. Dein spent more than 25 years in the Army gaining experience in training and development, operational leadership and project management.

In February, he began an internship with 2AUSA, LLC, a die-casting company that serves as a Tier 1 supplier to major automobile and heavy truck manufacturers.

Those interested in participating in or learning more about the program may contact Trevor Cook with the City’s Workforce Development team at 334-501-7303 or tcook@auburnalabama.org.